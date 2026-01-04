DELMARVA - A cold and quiet pattern will continue from late Sunday evening through late Monday evening as high pressure influences the region.
Skies will be partly to mostly clear Sunday night, allowing temperatures to drop quickly after sunset. Calm winds and clear conditions will lead to overnight lows in the teens and 20s across Sussex County, with some sheltered inland locations potentially falling a few degrees lower.
Conditions will remain dry overnight and into Monday. By Monday morning, the center of high pressure will begin shifting offshore, allowing clouds to gradually increase through the day. Despite the added cloud cover, no precipitation is expected in Sussex County.
Temperatures will moderate slightly Monday afternoon, with highs climbing into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. While colder air will remain in place, the afternoon will feel less harsh compared to Sunday. Monday evening will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies as milder air continues to slowly work into the region.