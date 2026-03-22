DELMARVA - Overnight expect clouds increasing as a cold front gets closer to Delmarva. Temperatures will be mild with 60s much of the night, then cooling into the 50s as the front gets closer. This front will bring another chance for mainly morning showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. There is a low chance for damaging winds and large hail, especially north and west of our area. At this point it looks like only scattered showers to start the day.

Behind the front, a much cooler and windier pattern settles in. Temperatures on Monday may hold steady or even fall during the day, while northwest winds could gusting up to 30 mph at times. By Monday night, lows are expected to tumble into the into the low to mid 30s under clear skies and lighter winds. Tuesday will feel more like the later part of winter with temperatures struggling to reach the 50 degree mark. Most areas will stay in the 40s.

Temperatures do start to moderate Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Even warmer by Thursday as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s. The next chance for showers arrive on Friday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. It gets colder next weekend with highs only in the 40s on Saturday, then 50s on Sunday. Lows at night in the 30s and 40s.

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Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.

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