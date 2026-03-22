DELMARVA - Overnight expect clouds increasing as a cold front gets closer to Delmarva. Temperatures will be mild with 60s much of the night, then cooling into the 50s as the front gets closer. This front will bring another chance for mainly morning showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. There is a low chance for damaging winds and large hail, especially north and west of our area. At this point it looks like only scattered showers to start the day.
Colder and breezy Monday with morning showers
- Meteorologist Bob Trihy
btrihy
Meteorologist
Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.
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btrihy
Meteorologist
Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.
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