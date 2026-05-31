DELMARVA - After a chilly start, we've seen a nice rebound with sunny skies and highs back into the low 70s, making for a pleasant end to the weekend across Delmarva. Cooler temperatures are expected at the coast with highs in the 60s. Overnight expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures settling into the 50s for lows. A few stray showers are possible early Monday morning.
A cool pattern will continue Monday and Tuesday, with sun and clouds and a slight chance for a few showers. High temperatures Monday with be in the low 70s inland, with cooler 60s at the coast.
At this time, significant impacts are not expected. Temperatures will likely run below normal through midweek, though daytime highs should still generally reach the 70s. By mid to late week, temperatures are expected to rebound back into the 80s as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures could be near 90 for the start of next weekend with dry conditions continuing.