DELMARVA - High pressure building from the Ohio Valley into New England will keep Delmarva under clear skies and seasonably cool weather to begin the week.
Cooler, drier air is filtering into the region Monday, dropping dew points into the 40s. Afternoon highs will remain below seasonal averages, topping out in the lower 70s under sunny skies. Overnight lows are expected in the low to mid-50s inland, while coastal areas remain closer to 60 degrees with the influence of warmer ocean waters.
On Tuesday, the high shifts into northern New England while a low pressure system begins to organize off the Southeast coast. Sunshine will dominate much of the day, though clouds will increase late as moisture creeps northward. Highs will again reach the low 70s, but an increasing pressure gradient will bring breezy northeast winds, especially along the coast gusting 25 to 35 mph. Some showers could drift onshore Tuesday night into early Wednesday, mainly for coastal communities, as the offshore low tracks north.
Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy with continued northeasterly breezes, gustiest along the shoreline. A chance of coastal showers and drizzle lingers, though much of the region will remain dry. The bulk of the rain will remain off the coast. Temperatures will stay below average, with highs in the low to mid-70s.
By Thursday, a weak cold front may cross the region, briefly pushing highs into the upper 70s and low 80s before cooler air returns Friday. Despite the front, no significant rainfall is expected.
Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure from eastern Canada is expected to stretch into the Mid-Atlantic, keeping Delmarva dry with seasonable conditions. Temperatures will trend near or slightly below normal, with highs in the 70s.