DELMARVA - We're seeing cooler weather this afternoon, as a cold front continues to sink to the south. We're looking at temperatures in the 40s to near 50 at the beaches, with mid 50s for inland areas.
Clouds will increase tonight with skies becoming mainly cloudy. Some patchy drizzle is possible overnight with lows in the 40s, with a light easterly wind.
Thursday will be cooler with highs in the 50s. Thursday night into Friday morning will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s. It may be tough to see the total lunar eclipse early Friday due to the clouds.
For Friday we'll see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50s.
We'll start the weekend dry and mild Saturday with an increase in clouds and highs in the mid to upper 60s. The next significant weather change arrives Sunday as an approaching cold front brings the chance for rain later in the day. Before then, temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday afternoon, with showers likely arriving later in the day and continuing into Sunday night.