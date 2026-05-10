DELMARVA - It was a gorgeous Mother's Day across Delmarva, with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A cold front approaching from the northwest this evening could trigger a few showers. Most thunderstorm activity should stay north and west of the area.
It remains mainly cloudy and cooler overnight, with a few showers from time to time. A soaking rain isn't anticipated at this point. Temperatures will fall into the 50s by Monday morning, with the chances for showers continuing.
A more widespread soaking rain is expected to develop by Monday, with beneficial rainfall possible across the region. Motorists should watch for wet roads and reduced visibility late tonight and much of the day on Monday. Temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s, with a few low 60s possible. Monday night will feature clearing skies and temperatures dipping into the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will still be below normal temperature-wise with highs in the 60s and 70s, with another chance for beneficial rain later Wednesday into Thursday.