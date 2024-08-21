DELMARVA - The day began quite chilly for mid Aug. standards, Delmar fell to 48, while others fell into the low to mid 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.
Delmarva is set to experience continued cooler-than-average temperatures for the next couple of days, with daytime highs ranging from the low to mid-70s at the coast and mid to a few upper 70s across inland areas. The Pocono Plateau will remain even cooler, with highs only reaching the 60s.
As we head into Tuesday night, we can expect clear skies and light winds, leading to another round of radiational cooling. This will result in overnight lows dropping into the 40s and 50s.
As we move into the weekend and early next week, a ridge over the central portion of the country will try to extend across Delmarva. However, this ridge will remain centered to our southwest, resulting in a northwesterly flow that will prevent temperatures from rising too high. Despite this, temperatures will return to near or just above normal levels, with a gradual increase in humidity as a southwesterly surface flow develops. This pattern will bring us back to a more typical late-August weather pattern. Early next week, an upper trough passing into New England may introduce the chance for some afternoon convection, particularly in northern areas, but overall confidence is low, and most areas will continue to see dry conditions.
Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts, as temperatures will start to rise again by Saturday.