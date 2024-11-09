DELMARVA -- A much cooler but sunny day ontap. High pressure building to our northwest will dominate, keeping skies clear but temperatures noticeably lower than Friday, with highs struggling to get to 60 degrees across much of the peninsula. Winds will shift to the north at around 10 mph, adding a brisk feel to the day. Even though we don't have any red flag warnings in place, conditions are still conducive for wildfires. So continue to use caution. Tonight will be chilly, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to mid-40s under clear skies, perfect conditions for efficient radiational cooling.
Sunday will start dry and cool as high pressure moves offshore. Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of an approaching warm front. Highs will range from the upper 50s to mid-60s, slightly warmer than Saturday. By late Sunday, moisture drawn northward from Hurricane Rafael in the Gulf of Mexico will combine with a low-pressure system in the Great Lakes, bringing periods of light rain to the region. Rain will begin Sunday evening, with widespread showers expected overnight into Veterans Day morning.
Veterans Day will see the passage of a cold front, which will bring rain to an end from west to east by morning, with a few lingering coastal showers possible. Skies will gradually clear by the afternoon. Rainfall totals of 0.25-0.50 inches are expected, a welcome reprieve after 44 consecutive days without measurable precipitation. While this won’t resolve drought conditions, it is a step in the right direction. Highs on Veterans Day will rise to the mid-60s to low 70s, especially with breaks of sunshine developing later in the day.
The weather remains tranquil Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure builds back into the region, providing dry and seasonable conditions. Highs will hover in the 60s, with lows in the 40s. However, late next week, attention turns to the potential development of a coastal low. While details remain uncertain, early indications suggest another round of rain could arrive Thursday or Friday, depending on the storm's track and intensity.