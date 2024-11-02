DELMARVA - High pressure and a zonal flow aloft will keep Delmarva sunny and seasonable. Highs will reach the upper 50s to low 60s across the region. North winds will be lighter than Friday, blowing at 8 to 12 mph. Expect a dry, pleasant day.
Saturday Night: The clear skies will persist overnight as high pressure settles overhead. Temperatures will dip into the 30s and 40s, making for a cool night. Winds will remain light, contributing to a calm and stable atmosphere.
Sunday: Fair and dry conditions continue, with high pressure still dominant. Temperatures will be seasonable, with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Some cloud cover may increase by Sunday night due to a passing disturbance to the north and west, but no rain is expected. Lows will again fall into the 30s and 40s.
Monday (Election Day Eve): The dry and mild pattern continues as high pressure remains in control. Highs will climb into the low to mid-60s as a warm front lifts north of the Mid-Atlantic. Winds will shift slightly, bringing a light southerly breeze. Skies will stay mostly clear, with lows in the 40s to low 50s on Monday night.
Tuesday (Election Day): Conditions will stay dry and mild, with temperatures running above average for early November. Highs could reach the upper 60s to near 70, providing comfortable weather for voters heading to the polls. Any rain associated with an approaching cold front is likely to stay well north, keeping Delmarva dry.
Outlook: The dry pattern is expected to hold through midweek as the cold front approaching from the west weakens. Precipitation chances are low, with only a slight chance of very light rain or sprinkles by Wednesday or Thursday as the front likely dissipates. Above-average temperatures are expected to continue, with potential for record-breaking warmth in some areas on Tuesday and Wednesday.