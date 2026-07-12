DELMARVA - We're seeing lots of clouds to start our Sunday, and even a chance for a few showers, especially from the eastern shore and southward. Temperatures are starting out in the low 70s.
A mainly cloudy Sunday morning will give way to increasing sunshine, along with a breezy easterly wind. Highs will be in the 70s at the coast, with lower 80s inland. Winds will gust over 20 mph at times, making it feel cooler than the actual temperature. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures a bit cooler than recent nights. Lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70.
Monday and Tuesday will feature mainly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures, with readings in the 80s, then close to 90 on Tuesday. Warmer weather will return during the middle of next week, with highs potentially climbing well into the 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Heat indices will be over 100 degrees at times. However, this wave of heat will be shorter and cooler than the triple digit heat we saw earlier in the month. A few degrees cooler Friday with a few storms possible and highs in the low 90s.