DELMARVA-  This evening pockets of heavy rain continue, with a few thunderstorms possible. The heavier rain tapering off later this evening. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

By Sunday morning a few lingering showers are possible, but conditions are likely to improve through the day with mostly cloudy skies. For Oceans Calling a much nicer weather scenario with dry and mild conditions expected.

Sunday’s highs should generally remain in the mid 70s, with some spots possibly approaching 80 degrees if clouds thin out enough.

Looking ahead to early next week, the long-term pattern remains uncertain due to Hurricane Humberto and Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 near the Bahamas.

Current trends show high pressure keeping both tropical systems south of Delmarva, with mainly dry and breezy conditions.

High pressure should settle in midweek, bringing drier and slightly cooler weather by Wednesday, and lasting through Friday.

