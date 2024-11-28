DELMARVA -- It was a soggy Thanksgiving for Delmarva, however conditions are beginning to dry out the remainder of the day. Cool through the end of the week, then sharply colder for the weekend.
As the rain clears, winds will shift to the west and become gusty by Thanksgiving evening, with speeds reaching 20-25 mph. Fortunately, the holiday evening is expected to stay dry, allowing for clearer skies and cooler overnight lows ranging from the upper 20s to mid 30s by Friday morning.
Friday brings cooler, dry weather under mostly sunny skies. Highs will remain in the 40s to near 50 across the region, but a reinforcing cold front will sweep through late Friday, introducing even colder air. Despite an increase in cloud cover, no additional precipitation is expected.
Looking ahead, the weekend and early next week will feature cold, dry conditions as a deep trough settles over the eastern United States. Canadian high pressure will dominate, keeping temperatures well below average. Highs will struggle to rise above the 40s, and overnight lows will plunge into the 20s in most areas.