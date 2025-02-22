DELMARVA -- Pleasant weather continues as Saturday night sets the stage with partly cloudy skies and relatively mild temperatures, ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s. High pressure remains dominant over the region, ensuring a dry start to the weekend.
Sunday morning greets everyone with mainly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the upper 40s. As the day progresses, increasing mid and high clouds hint at an approaching disturbance, although no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will remain close to the average for this time of year, promising another enjoyable day.
High pressure will shift just to the south on Sunday night, then move east off the coast by Monday, ushering in an increasing warming trend as southerly winds take over. Despite a chilly Sunday night in the 20s, Monday sees a rebound with highs into the 50s. Although a passing shortwave might bring some additional clouds, clear, dry weather is expected throughout the night.
Tuesday is set to be the mildest day of the period, with southwesterly flow ushering in temperatures mostly in the low 60s. A weak cold front passing later in the day might spark an isolated shower, but overall, conditions remain calm.
On Wednesday, temperatures cool slightly as another weak high pressure system builds, maintaining mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. However, Thursday marks a significant shift—a stronger cold front, likely accompanied by a wave of low pressure, is expected to sweep through, bringing our best chance for rain. Thursday remains relatively mild ahead of the front, with 50s as the common high, signaling the end of our warming stretch.
As the front moves east on Friday, a Canadian air mass will push back into the region. Although the drop isn’t dramatic, temperatures will settle mostly in the 40s, and a stray shower cannot be ruled out as an upper trough passes overhead.
Overall, Delmarva is set for a dry and warming weekend followed by a gradual transition toward more unsettled weather later in the week, with a notable cool down expected by Friday.