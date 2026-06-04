DELMARVA -- Our stretch of dry and sunny weather continues across Delmarva as high pressure remains in control over the Mid-Atlantic. High pressure over the Appalachians will continue to build southward, keeping the region quiet through the end of the week.
A summer-like feel returns today, with inland highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Coastal communities will stay cooler, with highs generally in the mid to upper 70s thanks to afternoon sea breezes. Southeast winds will run 5 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. As the sea breeze develops, onshore flow will bring locally cooler temperatures near the beaches and bays.
Tonight will stay mostly clear and milder as southwest flow develops. Overnight lows will settle into the low 60s across much of Delmarva.
Friday will turn hotter, with highs climbing into the low 90s away from the coast. Humidity will remain manageable at first, but moisture will begin to increase heading into the weekend. The muggiest conditions are expected by Sunday.
This weekend will bring a more noticeable shift. Temperatures will remain hot, with some inland spots approaching the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies before Sunday turns hot and humid with highs around 90 degrees.
By late Sunday into early next week, a trough digging in from the northwest will help push a cold front toward Delmarva. As high pressure weakens and moves offshore, a developing surface low or trough will bring a better chance for unsettled weather.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are most likely on Sunday as the cold front moves south. Depending on the timing and how the atmosphere evolves, an isolated stronger to severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. The exact timing and coverage of rain remain somewhat uncertain, but Sunday currently appears to offer the best chance for precipitation.
A few showers may linger into Monday as the front remains close to the area. Behind the front, cooler weather is expected to settle into Delmarva early next week. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, before more dry hotter weather returns late next week.