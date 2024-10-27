Weather Alert

...Increased Risk of Fire Spread Today... There continues to be an increased risk of fire spread today. Relative humidity values this afternoon will drop to 20 to 30 percent across much of the area. Winds will remain light from the east to northeast around 5 to 10 mph, turning southeast in the afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 60s and abundant sunshine. Vegetation remains very dry and could potentially become fuel for fires. These conditions will support the spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts. Refer to your state's forest fire management agency for more information on burn restrictions in your local area. Relative humidity values recover to around 40 to 50 percent on Tuesday with southerly winds around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. Regardless, burn restrictions may still be in place given the very dry conditions and lack of any recent rainfall. Refer to your state or local fire officials for more information.