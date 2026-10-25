DELMARVA - Another chilly night is expected across Sussex County and coastal communities from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach south to Fenwick Island and Ocean City, Maryland, before temperatures begin climbing Monday.
A Frost Advisory was issued for Sussex County and portions of the Delmarva Peninsula from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday as clear skies and light winds allow temperatures to fall into the mid-30s to lower 40s.
The coldest conditions are expected in inland communities, including Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and Laurel, where frost could develop on exposed surfaces. Temperatures along the beaches may remain slightly warmer because of the influence of nearby Atlantic waters.
Residents are encouraged to protect sensitive plants and outdoor vegetation, particularly where the growing season remains active.
Some patchy ground fog could also develop early Monday morning, temporarily reducing visibility in low-lying and rural areas.
By Monday afternoon, high pressure will help deliver abundant sunshine and noticeably milder temperatures. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the 60s across much of Sussex County, with slightly cooler conditions possible along the immediate coastline.
West to northwest winds will generally range from 5 to 12 mph, providing comfortable conditions for outdoor activities.
Monday evening will remain mostly clear and dry as a weak cold front approaches the region. The front is expected to move through overnight into Tuesday without producing significant rainfall.
For boaters, relatively favorable marine conditions are expected through Monday, with seas around 2 to 3 feet and west to southwest winds generally between 12 and 17 mph. No marine advisories are currently in effect, although northeast winds could occasionally gust near 29 mph Tuesday as seas build to 3 to 5 feet.
Looking ahead, dry weather is expected to continue through much of the upcoming week. Afternoon temperatures will generally reach the 60s through Wednesday before climbing into the upper 60s and middle 70s Thursday through Saturday.
The extended stretch of mild, dry weather will offer a pleasant transition from October into November, with temperatures running above seasonal averages by the end of the week.