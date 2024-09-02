DELMARVA- We'll see a nice taste of fall for much of the week ahead. Rain chances increase Friday and into the upcoming weekend.
High pressure is settling across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states this afternoon, providing beautiful weather for our Labor Day. Expect lots of sunshine with temperatures mainly in the 70s, and a cool northerly breeze.
This pattern will bring a stretch of cool, dry days with low humidity, making for pleasant conditions across the region.
Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s tonight under starry skies, with 60s at the beaches. Winds become gusty overnight, especially along the coast where we could see gusts over 30 mph at times.
Expect a dry and calm Tuesday with less wind compared to Monday. High temperatures will be near to slightly below average for early September, and the low humidity will continue to provide a comfortable feel. Sunny skies will prevail, with highs only in the 70s.
Tuesday night will mostly clear and cool with lows in the 50s, some 60s at the beaches.
By Wednesday the high pressure system will begin to shift offshore by the afternoon, allowing for a weak return flow of air from the south. This will result in slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 70s, but readings will still be a few degrees below the typical climate averages for this time of year.
As high pressure continues to move offshore to the north and east, it will still exert some influence over Delmarva, keeping conditions dry into Thursday. A gradual warming trend is expected as southerly winds develop, bringing slightly higher temperatures to near 80.
Uncertainty increases towards the end of the week and into the weekend as a cold front approaches from the west and a potential low-pressure system lifts northward from the south. Current forecasts suggest that rain, possibly heavy at times, could impact Delmarva around Friday or Saturday.