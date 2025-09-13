DELMARVA- Expect a stretch of mild, mostly dry weather through the weekend as high pressure remains the dominant feature over the region.
Saturday begins with the potential for some patchy inland fog and temperatures in the 50s to around 60. Otherwise conditions stay mild under partly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s for much of the region, again cooler at the beaches with an afternoon sea breeze, with mainly 70s.
Sunday looks to be the warmest day of the stretch, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland and an onshore wind component keeping coastal areas cooler. A cold front will approach late Sunday into Monday but widespread rain is not expected.
Looking ahead to early next week, high pressure builds again over New England and extends south into the Mid-Atlantic. This setup should maintain mostly dry conditions through at least Tuesday with temperatures running near seasonal averages. Although model guidance hints at a weak inverted trough developing off the Carolinas, there’s little indication of significant rain for Delmarva at this time. But chances do increase Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 70s.
Overall, the region will remain locked in a pattern of mild temperatures, light winds and limited precipitation chances into early next week.