DELMARVA - Sussex County should brace for gusty winds and fluctuating temperatures through midweek as two cold fronts move through the region.
This afternoon, an arctic front will sweep across the area, bringing gusty west-to-northwest winds of 20-30 mph. Temperatures will briefly climb to the low to mid 40s around midday before dropping sharply later in the day.
Tuesday night will bring calmer conditions initially as a weak ridge of high pressure builds in. Lows will dip into the 30s during the evening but are expected to rise slightly overnight as the next low-pressure system approaches from the Great Lakes region and a warm front lifts through Delmarva.
By Wednesday, Sussex County will find itself in the warm sector of this system, leading to milder but breezy conditions. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid-50s inland, with slightly cooler conditions along the beaches. West winds will increase throughout the day, with gusts of 25-35 mph expected.
Another cold front is forecast to move through Wednesday evening, with gusty winds and some clouds. Behind the front, temperatures will drop again, with colder, clearer conditions anticipated for Thursday with highs only in the mid 40s.
Our next chance for rain will come on Friday. Some of the rain could be possibly heavy at times, with highs in the 50s expected.