DELMARVA- Summer temperatures will stick around into a part of the weekend, with a few showers and storms possible Saturday evening. A cooler and cloudier Sunday is expected.
A warm and humid southwest flow continues this afternoon. Expect lots of sunshine, with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s. Cooler 70s at the beaches. Feels like temperatures will be in the low 90s away from the coast.
For the overnight hours, expect mostly clear skies, with mild lows in the low to mid 70s.
On Saturday, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds, along with very temperatures well into the 80s to close to 90. Feels like temperatures will be in the mid 90s inland, with 80s at the beaches. If you're headed to the Shore Living Expo in Salisbury, dress for summer.
Make sure to be weather aware Saturday evening, for the potential of strong to severe storms. Some storms could contain damaging winds, large hail, and beneficial rain.
For the second half of the weekend, Canadian high pressure will build back into the region, ushering in cooler and drier air. However, there will be quite a bit in the way of cloud cover. Highs will return to the low 70s, with overnight lows settling in the 50s into next week.