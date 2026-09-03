Milton, DE (19968)

Today

A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A few showers early with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.