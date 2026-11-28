DELMARVA - This evening, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, as winds gradually diminish. Temperatures will fall through the 40s during the evening before dropping into the 30s overnight across much of Sussex County.
By early Sunday morning, inland communities could experience temperatures in the lower to middle 30s, while coastal locations should remain slightly milder, with readings near 40. Sunday morning will begin generally dry with a mixture of sunshine and increasing clouds as high pressure moves away and the next low-pressure system approaches from the west.
Cloud cover will gradually increase through Sunday afternoon, although most of Sussex County should remain dry during the daylight hours. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the lower to middle 50s, with winds gradually shifting toward the south and southwest ahead of an approaching cold front.
Computer models are suggesting a period of rain is likely later Sunday evening, lingering into Monday morning.
Unlike the Thanksgiving storm, which produced destructive onshore winds, torrential rain, and major coastal flooding, the next low-pressure system will be weaker. Rain is forecast to become widespread Sunday night, with totals generally ranging from a quarter inch to three quarters of an inch across the region.
The strongest winds associated with this next system are expected Monday as a cold front moves through the region. Gusts approaching 45 mph may be possible in some locations, particularly along the coast. Those winds could create additional problems around weakened trees, damaged structures and areas still recovering from Thursday's storm.