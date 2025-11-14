DELMARVA - Early Friday morning begins with quiet weather across the Delaware beaches as high pressure remains in control. Skies start partly cloudy, and northwest winds pick up after sunrise but stay lighter than the previous day. Gusts along the coast will generally run 20–25 mph, strongest from mid-morning into the afternoon.
Temperatures rise into the low to mid-50s Friday along Rehoboth, Dewey, Bethany and Fenwick Island. Clouds may increase at times during the afternoon, but the coastal forecast remains dry with no expected precipitation.
Friday evening turns calm and cool as winds ease again after sunset. Partly cloudy skies overnight will help hold temperatures near 40 degrees at the beaches and into the 30s farther inland. High pressure keeps conditions stable through early Saturday morning before clouds begin increasing ahead of the next approaching system later in the weekend.