Weather Alert

...Increased Risk of Fire Spread Today... There is an increased risk for fire spread today for central and southern New Jersey, southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and northeastern Maryland. Minimum relative humidity values will be near 20 percent combined with northwest winds near 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. These conditions could support the rapid spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts. Refer to your state's forest fire management agency for more information on burn restrictions for your local area.