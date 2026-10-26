DELMARVA -- Our dry amazing stretch of weather continues on Delmarva as high pressure remains in control. Sunny skies highs in the upper 60s to near 70 inland, mid 60s at the beaches with winds out of the west 5 to 10 mph.
A weak cold front passes tonight will bring a shift in winds Tuesday. Tonight expect mostly clear skies and lows in the mid to upper 40s to low 50s at the beaches.
Tuesday will feature more of the same, seasonable highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies, winds out of the northeast to 20 mph at the beaches. The dry stretch of weather will continue this week. Wednesday mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s.
By late week high pressure slides to our south, winds will shift out of the south, southwest brining in milder air. By Thursday highs in the low 70s, sunny skies will continue into Friday. By Friday will be running about 10 degrees above average with highs in the upper 70s.
As we head into the weekend, higher clouds will filter into the region, but it stays dry for the trick or treaters, Halloween highs around 70s and staying dry and mild through the weekend.
Don't forget we set the clocks back an hour as you head to sleep Saturday night.
Overall dry weather persists with our next chance of rain not coming at least for another week or longer.