DELMARVA - Temperatures will slowly rebound from early Monday morning through early Tuesday morning as high pressure shifts offshore and a warmer air mass begins moving onto Delmarva.
Early Monday morning will start cold, with temperatures in the teens and 20s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, allowing the cold to linger through the morning commute.
By Monday afternoon, increasing clouds are expected as warmer air moves in from the south and west. Despite the cloud cover, conditions will stay dry, and high temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s across Sussex County.
Monday night will remain mostly cloudy and milder than the previous night. Overnight lows are expected to stay in the upper 20s to lower 30s as southerly flow develops. No precipitation is anticipated through early Tuesday morning.