DELMARVA- Cloudy skies the rest of your Thursday, with a few snow flurries possible. Temperatures will rise above the freezing mark, into the mid 30s. We'll melt some snow into this evening. Watch for refreeze this evening, as temperatures approach the freezing mark.
There could be a few snow flurries this evening, otherwise clouds give way to clearing skies overnight with temperatures not as cold as they've been lately. Expect lows in the 20s by Friday morning.
Temperatures moderate into the low 40s Friday with sunshine, then milder conditions for the weekend with a chance of rain Saturday, with rain and snow possible on Sunday. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s with lows in the 30s.
There's a chance for accumulating snow on Sunday. especially later Sunday afternoon and evening. A Yellow Alert is in effect for at least 1 inch of snow possible into Sunday evening.
Then early next week, we'll see the coldest airmass of the season headed our way, with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits Monday through Wednesday.