DELMARVA -- A stretch of cool and comfortable weather is set to begin Saturday across Delmarva, thanks to a strong area of high pressure settling southward from the Great Lakes.
For Saturday, the high pressure center will be positioned over the Great Lakes, spreading dry and stable air across the Mid-Atlantic. As the system shifts into New York and Pennsylvania on Sunday, Delmarva will experience mostly sunny skies and noticeably lower humidity.
High temperatures on Saturday are expected to range from the upper 70s to low 80s, with overnight lows dipping into the 50s to lower 60s.
Sunday will be slightly warmer, with highs in the low to mid-80s under continued sunny conditions.
This pattern will deliver a welcome relief from the oppressive heat and humidity that has gripped the region for much of the summer. The pleasant weather will continue into early next week as high pressure slides offshore, keeping conditions dry and seasonably cool through Tuesday.
Looking ahead to the middle of next week, an approaching upper-level trough and developing low pressure near the Mid-Atlantic could bring a return of showers and a few thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will also begin trending upward again, with humidity gradually increasing as dew points climb into the mid and upper 60s.
For now, the weekend forecast offers an ideal opportunity to enjoy outdoor plans with sunny skies, lower humidity, and comfortable temperatures.