DELMARVA - As Delaware heads to the polls on Tuesday, voters can look forward to beautiful weather conditions. The day will start off cool with temperatures in the low 50s in the early morning, warming up to highs ranging from the low 70s to low 80s by afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny, providing plenty of sunshine for the entire day. Dew points will remain in the comfortable low to mid-50s range, contributing to the pleasant feel. Winds will be light and variable, so no wind-related issues are expected.
For those voting late in the day or heading out in the evening, temperatures will cool back down into the 60s but remain comfortable with clear skies continuing into Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, the warm and pleasant trend continues with slightly higher temperatures, ranging from the mid-70s to low 80s. Dew points will stay in the mid-50s, making for another comfortable day. This tranquil and dry weather pattern is expected to persist through the rest of the week, with a gradual warming trend and no significant weather disruptions anticipated.