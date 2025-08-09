DELMARVA -- A gorgeous weekend is in store for Delmarva, with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and daytime highs in the low 80s. High pressure, currently centered over the Mid-Atlantic and New England, will slowly shift eastward through the weekend, keeping conditions dry and pleasant.
Along the coast, a dangerous rip current risk remains in effect from Delaware Beaches south through Ocean City, Md., and Chincoteague, Va. Swimmers are urged to stay near lifeguards and follow their instructions for safety.
Saturday night will bring mostly clear skies and light winds, allowing temperatures to dip into the mid-50s to near 60. On Sunday and Monday, the high will settle more directly over the region, bringing lighter winds and a slight warm-up. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s for most areas. Lows Sunday and Monday night will be milder, in the low to mid-60s.
The tranquil pattern is expected to continue into early next week. By midweek, the high will weaken and move farther offshore, allowing for warmer, more humid conditions. Highs could climb into the upper 80s to mid-90s by Wednesday and Thursday before easing back to the 80s on Friday. Overnight lows will also rise, with midweek readings potentially in the low to mid-70s.
While no widespread storms are expected, a few scattered afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Friday as moisture increases.