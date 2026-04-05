DELMARVA- Showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue this afternoon. There is a low chance of damaging winds with some storms. Highs should still reach the low to mid 70s in many locations, although that will depend on exactly when the front moves through.
Some heavier downpours are possible with plenty of moisture in place. Rainfall totals will generally range from around one-half inch to three-quarters of an inch, although locally higher amounts may occur where heavier showers or storms develop. Because the system should move through fairly quickly, flash flooding is not expected to be a major concern right now. It will also be windy Sunday, with southwest winds gusting from 25 to 35 mph ahead of the front and similarly gusty westerly winds behind it.
Behind the cold front, Delmarva turns much more seasonable heading into next week. High temperatures will mostly settle back into the 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s through midweek. A gradual warming trend may begin again by Thursday and beyond.