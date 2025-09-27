DELMARVA- Unsettled weather for the rest of the weekend with more clouds than sun and frequent showers.
For the rest of Saturday afternoon we'll see mostly cloudy skies and periods of rain at times. It could be heavy in some spots. Temperatures remain steady in the 70s with light winds.
If you're attending Oceans Calling this evening, make sure to have raingear with you. Showers will continue, with some possibly heavy. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out. Temperatures remain in the upper 60s and 70s.
Overnight the chance for rain continues, with a few thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Rainfall totals for most areas are expected to remain under half an inch. By Sunday, lingering showers are possible, but conditions are likely to improve Sunday night.
Sunday’s highs should generally remain in the mid 70s, with some spots possibly approaching 80 degrees if clouds and showers clear quickly.
Looking ahead to early next week, the long-term pattern remains uncertain due to Hurricane Humberto and Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 near the Bahamas.
Current trends show high pressure keeping both tropical systems south of Delmarva, with mainly dry and breezy conditions.
High pressure should settle in midweek, bringing drier and slightly cooler weather by Wednesday and Thursday.