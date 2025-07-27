DELMARVA -- Sunday begins unsettled for Delmarva as a warm front moves north through the region ahead of a weak cold front set to arrive Sunday night.
This combination will bring plenty of clouds, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, and the potential for heavy rain throughout the day. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a marginal risk for severe storms, with gusty winds the primary threat and localized flash flooding possible due to high moisture levels.
Temperatures Sunday will climb into the mid- to upper-80s across much of the area, and parts of the Eastern Shore and inland locations could briefly touch 90 degrees before storms develop. With high humidity, heat index values may reach near 100 degrees prior to storm activity.
Sunday evening storms will diminish as the cold front pushes south and off the coast by Monday morning. High pressure will return Monday and Tuesday, bringing dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s Monday and into the low to mid-90s Tuesday, with dew points in the 70s making it feel like 100 to 105 degrees at times. Heat headlines may be necessary for portions of the region.
Wednesday will remain hot and humid and be the hottest day of the week feeling like 105-110. By Thursday a stronger cold front is expected to pass. This front could trigger widespread thunderstorms, some possibly strong or severe, depending on timing.
By Friday and into next weekend, high pressure will settle over the region, bringing cooler, drier air and temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below normal, offering a much-needed break from the heat and humidity. It will be a very nice start to the month of August on Delmarva.