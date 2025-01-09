Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 5 ft. * WHERE...In Delaware Bay Waters, Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. In Atlantic coastal waters, Coastal waters from Cape May NJ to Cape Henlopen DE out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island DE out 20 nm. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of freezing spray and a few lingering gale force gusts possible through early this morning. Abnormally low water especially near the low tides through this morning could make navigation difficult in shallow waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&