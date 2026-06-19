DELMARVA -- After morning rain moved through Delmarva, skies are clearing out for a much more comfortable finish to Friday. Behind a passing cold front, humidity has dropped noticeably across the region, allowing for a refreshing change in the air.
Temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Northwest winds may be a bit gusty at times, reaching around 20 to 25 mph, but the overall trend will be toward improving conditions through the rest of the day.
Tonight will be clear and comfortable across Delmarva, with overnight lows settling into the low 60s. The lower humidity will make for a pleasant evening and a refreshing start to Saturday.
High pressure will remain in control through the weekend, bringing two mostly sunny and comfortable days to the peninsula. Saturday will feature seasonable temperatures in the mid 80s, low humidity, and plenty of sunshine. A lingering pressure gradient could still lead to a brief period of breezy winds, with gusts near 20 to 25 mph at times.
Father’s Day is also looking favorable for outdoor plans across Delmarva. Expect mostly sunny skies, continued low humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Changes arrive early next week as a system moves into the region Monday into Monday night. Monday is currently looking wet for Delmarva, with widespread rainfall likely and some thunderstorms possible, especially during the afternoon and evening.
The exact track of the low-pressure system remains uncertain, and that will determine where the heaviest rain and strongest impacts set up. However, the atmosphere is expected to contain plenty of moisture, which could support periods of heavy rainfall. While ongoing drought conditions may help limit the overall flood threat, locally heavy downpours could still create issues in poor drainage areas.
The main takeaway for Delmarva is to enjoy the comfortable and sunny weekend, because a much wetter and more unsettled pattern is expected to return by Monday.