DELMARVA -- A low-pressure system is set to bring rain across Delmarva starting late tonight, with precipitation expected to persist through Thanksgiving Day. As the storm system advances east-northeast, it will pull warmer air into the region, leading to highs in the 50s to near 60 in southern Delmarva. By Thanksgiving afternoon, the rain will taper off as the system departs, but lingering clouds and breezy conditions will remain.
Temperatures will be in lower to mid 40s across most of Delmarva. As the storm progresses, areas north of the low’s track will stay cooler, while locations south could see a brief warm-up.
By Black Friday, a reinforcing cold front will bring colder air and clearer skies to the region. Daytime highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s, and overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to mid-30s. While the front is expected to increase cloud cover, it lacks sufficient moisture for additional precipitation.
Looking ahead, Canadian high pressure will take control, ensuring a cold and dry weekend for Delmarva. Highs will remain below average, with a chilly breeze keeping conditions brisk through early next week. Those planning outdoor activities should prepare for clear skies and crisp air, with no significant weather systems expected through Wednesday.
As temperatures drop, residents are advised to bundle up and enjoy a precipitation-free stretch of late autumn weather.