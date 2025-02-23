DELMARVA -- It will be a spectacular Sunday as seasonable conditions re-emerge with highs climbing into the upper 40s.
This refreshing return to milder weather marks a welcome change and sets the stage for a gradual warming trend throughout the region.
With high pressure holding firm, dry conditions are expected, allowing for pleasant outdoor activities and clear skies.
As the sun sets on Sunday, high pressure remains centered just to the south, but the influence begins to shift as it slips east off the coast Monday. Although Sunday night will be brisk—with most areas experiencing lows in the 20s—the following day promises a notable rebound, with temperatures rising into the 50s across much of Delmarva. Monday night brings a milder environment as southerly winds help keep temperatures from dropping too low, setting the stage for an even warmer Tuesday. On Tuesday, expect a further push toward milder conditions, with most areas seeing highs in the low 60s, signaling a comfortable midweek period.
While high pressure continues to support dry and pleasant conditions through early next week, a weak cold front is forecast to cross the area late Tuesday. This front will be short-lived as high pressure briefly returns on Wednesday, maintaining the overall stability of the weather pattern. However, attention will soon shift to Thursday when a stronger cold front is expected to move through the region. Despite an increase in mid and high clouds during the afternoon, the weather will remain dry with temperatures only slightly warmer than current readings. Overall, Thursday’s highs should be near average for this time of year, before the frontal passage nudges temperatures closer to normal by Friday.
Following Thursday’s disturbance, will see fair weather for later Friday and into the early part of next weekend. While there may be occasional chances of light precipitation—mainly rain, the overall outlook remains stable and benign. With temperatures peaking above normal midweek before settling back, Delmarva can expect a balanced mix of sun, clouds, and gentle breezes as it transitions through the weekend into another promising week.