Storyline

Steamy stormy Sunday, gusty storms that could bring damaging winds and flash flooding. 

DELMARVA -- Saturday night will bring an unsettled pattern to Delmarva as a warm front lifts northward ahead of a weak cold front.

Low pressure tracking through southern Canada will drag clouds into the region and a few spotty showers and storms overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s but humidity levels will remain high, creating a muggy feel across the area.

Sunday Daypart

Temperatures mid to upper 80s, near 90 some inland areas, feeling like 100, scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected through much of the day Sunday, some of which may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Delmarva under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms, with localized flash flooding also possible due to high moisture levels.

Storm Outlook

Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire peninsula under a "Marginal" risk, damaging winds and flash flooding are the main threats.
Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

Temperatures will hover in the mid- to upper-80s, and some inland areas could touch 90 degrees before storms develop. It will feel like 100 degrees at times before the afternoon convection arrives.

Futurecast

Scattered storms will develop Sunday afternoon-evening, some storms could bring damaging winds and localized flash flooding. 

Showers will diminish Sunday night as the weak cold front sweeps across the region. High pressure will return Monday and Tuesday, bringing mostly sunny skies but allowing temperatures and humidity to climb again. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s Monday and into the mid-90s by Tuesday, with heat indices reaching 100 to 105 degrees. Some heat-related advisories may be necessary.  Will certainly be adding to our total of 90 degree day total for Georgetown through early next week.

# Of 90° Days

So far we have seen 21 days at or above 90° in Georgetown. We will be adding to this total through next week. 

Wednesday will be hot and humid, feeling as high as 110. Thursday a cold front could spark stronger storms before ushering in a much cooler and drier airmass. By Friday and into next weekend, high pressure will settle in, delivering temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below normal and more comfortable conditions for Delmarva.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

Recommended for you