DELMARVA -- Saturday night will bring an unsettled pattern to Delmarva as a warm front lifts northward ahead of a weak cold front.
Low pressure tracking through southern Canada will drag clouds into the region and a few spotty showers and storms overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s but humidity levels will remain high, creating a muggy feel across the area.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected through much of the day Sunday, some of which may produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Delmarva under a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms, with localized flash flooding also possible due to high moisture levels.
Temperatures will hover in the mid- to upper-80s, and some inland areas could touch 90 degrees before storms develop. It will feel like 100 degrees at times before the afternoon convection arrives.
Showers will diminish Sunday night as the weak cold front sweeps across the region. High pressure will return Monday and Tuesday, bringing mostly sunny skies but allowing temperatures and humidity to climb again. Highs will range from the upper 80s to low 90s Monday and into the mid-90s by Tuesday, with heat indices reaching 100 to 105 degrees. Some heat-related advisories may be necessary. Will certainly be adding to our total of 90 degree day total for Georgetown through early next week.
Wednesday will be hot and humid, feeling as high as 110. Thursday a cold front could spark stronger storms before ushering in a much cooler and drier airmass. By Friday and into next weekend, high pressure will settle in, delivering temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below normal and more comfortable conditions for Delmarva.