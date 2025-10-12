DELMARVA- The peak of the coastal storm occurs today with the strongest winds and heaviest rain, and major coastal impacts.
Travel is not recommended this morning with rain, heavy at times and very strong winds. The water will pile up causing coastal flooding on Sunday, with inundation of 1-2 feet in vulnerable spots. If you live in a flood prone area, make sure to make proper preparations. Power outages are possible through Sunday, as wind gusts could reach close to 60 mph at the coast, with 40-50 mph gusts farther inland. Highs in the upper 60s Sunday.
Sunday night we'll see the rain and strong winds continue, with gusts still over 50 mph at the coast, with coastal flooding possible, especially at time of high tides. lows in the 50s to around 60.
Monday, conditions won't be as intense. However we'll still see areas of rain and gusty winds continuing. Highs in the mid 60s are expected.
The rain tapers off Monday night with diminishing winds, with lows in the mid 50s.
We're still looking at a lot of clouds on Tuesday with a slight chance for showers and remaining breezy, with highs in the 60s.
The sun finally reappears Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures near 70. However, cooler weather is expected for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 40s.
