DELMARVA - We're seeing low clouds and areas of dense fog this evening, especially at the coast, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Along with the cooler marine air, tidal flooding concerns will increase. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect through early Sunday morning for the Delaware coast. High astronomical tides associated with the new moon, combined with persistent onshore flow, are expected to produce widespread minor tidal flooding along the Delaware coast and Delaware Bay with the nighttime high tide. A few isolated spots could see minor flooding around high tide.
Sunday showers along a cold front, threat for frost/freeze next week
- Meteorologist Bob Trihy
btrihy
Meteorologist
Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.
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btrihy
Meteorologist
Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.
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