DELMARVA - High pressure remains the driver of the forecast from early Monday morning through early Tuesday morning, bringing a quiet stretch of weather with dry air and seasonable temperatures.
Early Monday morning starts cold, with many inland spots hovering in the upper 20s to lower 30s and a light breeze making it feel a bit sharper at times. Skies are mostly clear, and any leftover cloud cover from Sunday night fades quickly as the day gets going.
By late morning and into Monday afternoon, sunshine dominates. Winds are noticeably lighter than Sunday, and the drier air will help temperatures rebound efficiently. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 40s to around 50 degrees in Sussex County, which is typical for this time of year. It stays dry through the afternoon and into early evening, with good visibility and no precipitation expected.
Monday evening cools off quickly after sunset under mostly clear skies. Overnight, high pressure stays close enough to keep conditions calm and dry, though a gentle breeze may persist at times. With clear skies and a dry airmass, temperatures drop steadily, reaching the upper 20s to lower 30s by early Tuesday morning. Frost is more likely in inland and sheltered areas, while locations closer to the coast may stay a few degrees milder.