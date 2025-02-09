DELMARVA-- GO BIRDS! Let's bring home the Lombardi Trophy!!!
A sunny but blustery Super Bowl Sunday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s and gusty northwest winds between 30 and 35 mph. High pressure will build in from the west overnight, bringing dry conditions and lighter winds for Monday, though temperatures will remain chilly, topping out in the mid-30s to low 40s. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s.
The quiet start to the week won’t last long, as an active pattern brings multiple storm systems into the region.
High pressure will shift offshore Tuesday before a developing low-pressure system moves toward the Mid-Atlantic. This could bring accumulating snow to Delmarva late Tuesday into Wednesday, with models suggesting a 40 to 50 percent chance of at least four inches in some areas. However, a sharp northern cutoff could limit snowfall amounts depending on how far the system tracks.
Another storm system follows closely behind, arriving late Wednesday into Thursday. While initial precipitation may start as snow, warming temperatures could lead to a mix of rain and snow before transitioning to rain for much of the region.
High pressure will return Friday and into Saturday, bringing drier conditions and seasonably cold temperatures to wrap up the week.