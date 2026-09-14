DELMARVA -- Humidity levels will be crashing following the passage of a cold front this morning. Absolutely marvelous Monday on Delmarva, sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, winds out of the north northwest gusting to 25-30 mph.
Tonight, cool crisp night under starry skies, overnight lows 53 to 58 inland, at the coast 58 to 62.
High pressure builds in and remains in control through midweek. Tuesday will feature picture perfect conditions highs in the mid to upper 70s, winds out of the east northeast 5 to 15 mph. Overnight lows will be once again in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will remain sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Humidity levels will start to creep up Thursday and Friday as southerly flow returns, temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Staying dry as well. A cold front will push through late Thursday night into Friday, but the front will be moisture starved. Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will remain north and west of Delmarva.
The upcoming weekend looks mostly dry as temperatures hold in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. The next chance of widespread rain looks to arrive next Monday as a strong cold front approaches the region. Behind that front temperatures will fall into the low to mid 70s as the first day of fall arrives next Tuesday.
TROPICS: The Atlantic basin has set a new record for going the longest without a hurricane forming in the modern satellite era (1966) through the climatological peak of hurricane season (Sept 10th). Latest start to a season since 1941. This is mainly due in part to strong El Nino and Saharan dust coming off of Africa. These two factors limit a tropical cyclone development in the southern Atlantic.