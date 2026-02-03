DELMARVA- Temperatures above freezing much of the week with light snow from clipper systems.
Another frosty start on our Tuesday morning with lows in the teens to around 20 degrees. At least the winds are calm or very light.
For Tuesday, high pressure sets up off the coast of the Southeast U.S., and that return flow helps temperatures climb above freezing. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. It’ll feel noticeably better than today, but winter is far from done.
The first in a series of clipper systems slides through overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. This one is moisture-starved, but it could still squeeze out light snow, especially across northern parts of Delmarva. Most areas would see a coating to around an inch, this won't be a big storm system.
Behind that clipper, we turn dry and cold again Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Skies trend partly cloudy to mostly sunny.
Friday is a dry cold day with increasing clouds as another clipper is on deck. This second system could bring another light round of snow Friday night, though exact timing and amounts will depend on how much moisture it can pull in as it passes.
After that, another shot of arctic air pushing back into Delmarva for Super Bowl Weekend. That means highs falling back into the 20s, with overnight lows dipping into the low to mid teens.