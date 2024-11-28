DELMARVA -- HAPPY THANKSGIVING DELMARVA! Hope everyone is enjoying great food, family and friends and you have much to be thankful for.
The rest of your Thanksgiving night brings clearing skies and gusty northwest winds as a low-pressure system moves away from the region. Rain earlier in the day delivered a modest quarter to half an inch, but the updated drought monitor highlights the ongoing extreme to severe drought conditions. Heavier rainfall has largely missed the region, leaving a significant precipitation deficit.
As skies clear, winds gusting up to 30 mph this evening will gradually subside overnight, settling between 5 to 10 mph. Overnight lows are expected to range from the low to mid-30s, with enough wind to limit radiational cooling.
Black Friday ushers in a reinforcing cold front late in the day, setting the stage for the coldest air of the season. So dress warm if you're heading out for shopping Friday or over the weekend. Highs will hover around 40 degrees over the weekend, with lows dipping into the 20s across much of the region, including typically milder urban and coastal areas. This cold pattern is driven by Canadian high pressure to the southwest and low pressure lingering over eastern Canada, resulting in a persistent northwest flow of cold, dry air.
The dry and brisk conditions will continue into early next week, with highs near 40 and lows in the 20s from Monday through Wednesday. By Wednesday night, an Alberta Clipper system may bring a light snowfall to parts of the region. While Delmarva may experience a mix of rain and snow due to slightly warmer conditions, forecasters are closely monitoring the system's trajectory.
Prepare for a stretch of colder weather and stay tuned for updates as the midweek system approaches. Despite the brief rain on Thanksgiving, drought conditions remain a concern for Delmarva, emphasizing the need for significant precipitation in the weeks ahead.