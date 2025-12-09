DELMARVA - This morning we saw the coldest temperatures of the season so far, with lows in the teens and 20s. Still cold this afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds, but with less wind.
This afternoon, high pressure building is centered directly over Delmarva, providing another cold day, but with lighter winds. Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 30s.
Tuesday night expect temperatures to be a bit warmer, due to more cloud cover and a breeze from the southwest. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Wednesday will be the warm day of the week with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible ahead of a cold front. Temperatures rise into the 40s to around 50. Showers will be widely scattered, with not everyone seeing rain.
Thursday will be a bit colder under mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. A clipper-like system could bring our next chance for rain and snow later Friday into Friday night. At this time it doesn't look like a significant system.
A dry and chilly Saturday will be followed by a more significant system on Sunday. At this time it looks like a cold rain for Delmarva. The system is still several days out with a change in the track possible, perhaps affecting the precipitation type.