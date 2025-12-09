Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some brief gale force wind gusts near 35 kt could be possible during the daytime period Wednesday, and again Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&