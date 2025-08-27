DELMARVA- The unusually cool fall-like weather continues for Delmarva, with dry and mild days and cool nights.
This afternoon, expect wall-to-wall sunshine and highs again in the mid to upper 70s. Feeling a bit cooler with the breeze.
Overnight temperatures will turn even cooler, with some inland areas of western Sussex and Kent counties, and Eastern Shore possibly dropping into the upper 40s by early Thursday. Otherwise most of us start out in the 50s.
Some clouds increase Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front, but highs should still reach into the 70s to near 80. A few showers or isolated storms may develop late Thursday into Friday, though moisture looks limited.
By Friday, the cold front sweeps through the region, bringing a cooler, drier air mass. Highs will stay below average into the weekend, with dew points in the 40s and 50s making for crisp, refreshing air.
Looking ahead to the Labor Day weekend, high pressure over the Great Lakes is expected to dominate, keeping conditions mostly dry from Saturday through Monday. Temperatures will remain a bit below normal with highs in the 70s and cool mornings in the 50s.
For those making holiday plans, the extended forecast points to a comfortable and mostly sunny stretch, ideal for outdoor gatherings across Delmarva.