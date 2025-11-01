DELMARVA- The nice November weather continues the rest of the weekend with lighter winds.
High pressure will continue to settle in this weekend, ushering in calmer conditions and clear skies.
For the remainder of Saturday afternoon we'll see sunny and breezy conditions with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This evening winds drop off more and temperatures dip through the 50s then 40s.
Overnight, winds will ease, allowing for the potential of frost in some areas as lows drop into the 30s. Don't forget we set those clocks back an hour Saturday night into Sunday. Extra hour of sleep!
Sunday brings milder air with light southerly breezes and highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer, upper 30s to low 40s, as cloud cover increases ahead of the next system. A few coastal showers may sneak in late Sunday night.
Looking ahead, we are monitoring an evolving pattern early next week. A developing low-pressure system could bring another round of rain Monday, followed by a period of high pressure through midweek. Highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s are expected.