DELMARVA -- High pressure building to the southwest will help calm winds and scatter the lingering cloud cover from earlier today. Skies will become mostly clear overnight before clouds return late tonight ahead of the next system. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s, with a light breeze of 10 to 15 mph adding to the chill.
Friday will bring cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s as a weak low-pressure system tracks through the Mid-Atlantic. This system is expected to bring light precipitation to Delmarva during the afternoon and evening, with snowfall likely for much of the area. Snow accumulations will be light, coating to up to one inch are possible. So Friday evening could be slick, use caution, however this is not a big storm system.
Behind this system, a stronger cold front will move through Friday night, bringing a surge of Arctic air. Saturday will see daytime highs struggling to reach the mid-30s for Maryland and Delaware. Gusty northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, will drive wind chills into the teens and single digits by Saturday night, when temperatures drop into the teens and low 20s.
Looking ahead, high pressure will briefly return on Sunday, offering a short reprieve before attention shifts to a potential coastal storm early next week. Forecast models suggest a nor’easter could develop Monday, with snow likely for parts of Delmarva and the surrounding areas. Current predictions indicate snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, depending on the storm's track, which remains uncertain. Some mixing is possible at the coast, meaning a period of sleet or freezing rain could limit snow totals there.
Cold temperatures are expected to persist well into next week, with highs in the low 30s and overnight lows in the teens to low 20s.