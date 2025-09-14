DELMARVA- A warmer and more humid weather pattern to end the weekend for Delmarva, then increasing rain chances for next week.
Watch for areas of morning fog on Sunday, with temperatures starting out in the 50s and 60s. Otherwise today looks to be the warmest day of the stretch, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland and an onshore wind component keeping coastal areas cooler. The humidity increases a bit as well.
A cold front will approach late Sunday into Monday but widespread rain is not expected. In fact, it could stay dry with the frontal passage, with just a wind shift and slightly cooler air.
Looking ahead to early next week, high pressure builds again over New England and extends south into the Mid-Atlantic. This setup should maintain mostly dry conditions through Monday with temperatures running near seasonal averages.
An area of low pressure developing off the North Carolina coast could bring beneficial rain to the region beginning Tuesday and continuing into Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 70s.